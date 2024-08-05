Cheshire Police say an 80-year-old man who was arrested after more than 27 years on the run is facing further charges over alleged child sexual abuse.

Richard Burrows was arrested on Thursday 28 March at Heathrow Airport having returned to the UK from Thailand.

Following his arrest the 80-year-old appeared in Court on Tuesday 2 April where he was remanded in custody and is next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday 5 August.

Ahead of his hearing the Crown Prosecution have now authorised additional charges relating to four victims.

Cheshire Police said 21 new counts of indecent assault and two of a serious sexual offences meant he was now facing 89 charges in relation to the abuse of 26 victims.

The charges relate to allegations of abuse reported to have taken place while Mr Burrows worked as a carer at a children's home in Congleton, Cheshire, between 1969 and 1971 and in the West Midlands between 1968 and 1995.

The force said the majority of the alleged offences in the West Midlands related to local Scout groups where Mr Burrows worked as a leader.

They said the further 23 charges had been authorised by the Crown Prosecution ahead of Mr Burrows's appearance at Chester Crown Court later.They added that he was now facing 78 counts of indecent assault, six of a serious sexual offence, two of indecency with a child and three of making indecent images of children.

He has also been charged with four counts of possession of a false identity document with intent.