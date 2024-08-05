A nursery worker is facing jail after she admitted neglecting four different children - including slamming one to the floor and another's head against a highchair.

Rebecca Gregory, 25, also told that little boy to "fecking go home", as well as saying to another victim "put that in your gob and shut up" after giving them a dummy.

She was caught on CCTV after police investigated the Tiny Toes Children's Day Nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, following the death of nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan in May 2022.

Kate Roughley, 37, was jailed for 14 years in May after being found guilty of manslaughter by ill-treatment.

Following Roughley's conviction, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced Gregory had been charged with the four offences, which are not linked to Genevieve's death.

Gregory pleaded guilty to four counts of wilfully assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing a child in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health at Stockport Magistrates Court.

The charges relate to four separate children who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court heard that the offences, all of which happened on 26 April 2022, were captured on CCTV viewed as part of an 'operation by police.'

Moryam Begum, prosecuting, said with the first victim, a girl, Gregory was seen to pull a blanket over her and swaddle her, before pulling the edge of the blanket down causing the child to "spin and roll uncontrolled onto the floor", leaving her crying.

With the second victim, a boy, she was seen to "slam the child hard down onto the floor" causing an "audible thud" and "outbursts of distressed crying".

Gregory was then heard to say "What are you f***ing doing kid?"

Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle Hulme. Credit: ITV News

With her third victim, another boy, Gregory was seen to "swaddle him tightly" and "pick him up facing outwards" from a cot.

She was also heard to say "put your arm through and f*****g go home".

The nursery worker was seen to pick up her fourth victim, another boy, off a play mat and place him in a high-chair, causing his head to "slam" against the back of it.

On a separate occasion, she also "swaddled him tightly" and put him down on a blanket it is said.

Gregory was then heard to say on the footage "put that in your gob and shut up" in relation to a dummy.

On a third occasion, she also "leans over him, forcing his head down to the edge of the blanket," Ms Begum said.

Tiny Toes Day Nursery has since given up its licence and is now being run by a different firm. Credit: MEN Media

Trevor Feeley, mitigating, told the court he "couldn't take any issue" with what the prosecution had said.

He said Gregory was of "previous good character" and that "probation are aware of her guilty pleas".

Gregory, of Pearl Street, Hazel Grove, will be sentenced at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on 2 September.

Gregory was released on unconditional bail ahead of the hearing.

Tiny Toes Children's Day Nursery has its licence to operate suspended by Ofsted the day after Genevieve died.

Four months later, an inspection found it had failed to meet its legal requirements and soon after the nursery's owners gave up the licence. It is now being run by a different firm.