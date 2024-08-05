All children apart from one have been discharged from hospital a week on from the Southport attack, police have confirmed.

Six-year-old Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar all died in a deadly knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday 29 July.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and required hospital treatment, alongside two adults - yoga instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes - who were critically injured.

Those injured were taken to multiple hospitals in the area, with seven taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar all died following the knife attack in Southport on Monday. Credit: Merseyside Police

It comes as hundreds joined together in Southport to release bubbles as 'kisses to heaven' to pay tribute to the girls and those caught up in this tragedy.

Friends, family members and residents gathered at The Atkinson art centre in the centre of the town where they blew bubbles and clapped in memory of Elsie, Alice and Bebe.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Banks in Lancashire, has been charged with three murders and 10 attempted murders.

The teenager could previously not be named because of his age, but restrictions were lifted early after a crown court judge said it would “remove the mystique” around the defendant’s identity online.