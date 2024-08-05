Southport killings being used to create division and hate, faith leaders say

Faith leaders across Merseyside have called on communities to “remain calm and peaceful”, as some people are trying use the Southport killings “to create division and hate”.

The widespread violence is tearing away the thoughts and focus that should be with the grieving families of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

The girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at a Southport holiday club on Monday.

It should be a time of “quiet reflection and remembrance”, but “since Monday, too many people have sought to use the tragedy to create division and hate”, the leaders said in a joint statement.

They said: “Division can destroy the very relationships and environment that we depend upon every day of our lives and there is no place for hate in our communities.

“It can, and has, left communities in fear and has put people in danger.

“At this difficult time, let us remember that there is far more that unites than divides us.”

The joint statement was signed by the Rt Rev Dr John Perumbalath, Bishop of Liverpool, the Rt Rev Thomas Neylon, Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool and Dr Badr Abdullah, chairman of Liverpool Muslim Society, Ibrahim Syed of the Liverpool Region Mosque Network, Merseyside Jewish Representative Council president Barry Levene, Hardev Singh Sohal of the Liverpool Sikh Community and Dr Shiv Pande of the Liverpool Hindu Community.

Amid the tension there are clear displays of “humanity”, as members of the local community have repaired the damage left by the disorder and offered support, they said.

Police suffered serious injuries when bricks, stones and bottles were thrown and cars were set alight during unrest that followed a vigil on Tuesday for the three girls.

Violence had erupted near the town’s mosque after false rumours were circulated online about the suspect. Disorder has broken out in several regions since then.

The letter adds: “The people of all faiths and none who came out to sweep the streets, to rebuild walls and have so generously donated money in memory of those three girls: that is the spirit that will help us through this incredibly challenging time.

“While the events of this week may continue to shake our belief in humanity, it remains intact.

“We need to remain calm and peaceful at this time and as faith leaders, we are united in our desire for peace and justice.

“Now is the time to take pride in our community spirit again.

“Within our different communities we pray for all those affected.

“And for all those injured to make a good recovery.”

Downing Street has confirmed there will be an emergency response meeting on Monday after more than 150 people were arrested following violent disorder in UK towns and cities over the weekend.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer condemned an attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and promised those involved in unrest would face "the full force of the law".

Police responded to violent scenes in Manchester, Blackpool, Bolton and other parts of the UK on Sunday.

The Cobra meeting will come after a sixth day of escalating violence following the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport last week.