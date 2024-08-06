Hot on the heels of the Paris Olympics, athletes from across the globe are set to descend on Blackpool.

From 14-18 August, the resort's Winter Gardens will host the 19th annual World Street Dance Championships, including competitors from as far afield as Thailand and Japan.

World Street Dance Championships Credit: Winter Gardens, Blackpool

The event will bring together over 4,400 dancers from more than 30 countries, with a total attendance of 8,500, including spectators, soloists, duos, crews, and battlers.

Competitors from around the world will vie for the Urban Dance Organisation's World Championship titles.

The Finals, scheduled for Sunday, will be live-streamed free of charge, allowing dance enthusiasts from around the world to witness the climactic performances.

Sunday will feature a charity party and concert, with all proceeds being donated to charity. In light of recent events in the dance community at Southport, organisers says this year’s donations will be split equally between Cancer Research UK and the Southport Stronger Together Appeal.