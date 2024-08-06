A community has raised more than £100,000 to replace books which were destroyed when a library was set on fire by "mindless" rioters.

Spellow Lane Library Hub in Liverpool, which also houses a food bank, was targeted on Saturday night when dozens of people stormed the building.

More than 300 people were involved in the violent disorder in Liverpool city centre, with scenes later spilling onto County Road in Walton.

Rioters caused major damage in what police described as "serious violent disorder".

Looters targeted businesses, and bins were used to start fires before the Spellow Library was set alight.

The library, which was opened in 2023 to provide support for one of the most deprived communities in the country, suffered severe damage to the ground floor.

Merseyside Police said when firefighters arrived at the scene, rioters attempted to prevent the emergency crews from accessing the blaze.

They also threw a missile at the fire engine and broke the rear window of the cab.

A GoFundMe page set up to repair the library has raised more than £100,000 so far - smashing the original £500 target.

Rioters targeted a library in Liverpool over the weekend. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The fundraiser organiser, Alex McCormick, said: "Our city is a sad place at the minute, much like the rest of the country.

"But it makes me heartbroken to think that children will miss out on an opportunity to read and explore new books and stories in a community space which is meant to be safe for them and their families, especially over the summer holidays.

"I’d like to fundraise for the Spellow Library, to hopefully replenish some of the books which were damaged in last nights mindless riots, and repair the space for those who need and use it the most.

"Our children should be able to find solace and joy in books and reading, and have a nice place to do it.

"Let’s try and make that happen again and show the world what community in Liverpool really means."

Seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, six, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar died when a knifeman attacked a dance class in Southport. Credit: PA Images

Violence and disorder broke out in several cities over the weekend after the far-right initially targeted Southport in response to three girls killed in a knife attack.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in connection with the riots, which have spread across the country.

Justice minister Heidi Alexander said the Government will bring more than 500 additional prison places into use to deal with rioting, and some 6,000 specialist police officers were at the ready.

A peaceful vigil took place in Southport on Monday evening - a week on from the murders of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

Children blew bubbles and others left flowers and heart-shaped balloons in remembrance of the victims of the stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

