Manxman Conor Cummins is set to make his return to the Manx Grand Prix following a five-year break from the classic races.

The 38-year-old will compete in the four-lap Carole Nash Classic Senior race on the Isle of Man, riding a 500cc Steadplan Honda.

It will be his first ever appearance at the Manx Grand Prix, however he did appear at the Classic TT between 2013 and 2019.

Conor Cummins competing at the Isle of Man TT races. Credit: Isle of Man TT

His only previous outings in the Classic Senior race came in 2013 and 2016 when he was forced to retire on each occasion, but he did lap at more than 107mph during the latter.

Cummins retired from this year's Isle of Man TT races, following a series of 'uncharacteristically poor results' from the rider.

However, he will now return to the Mountain Course later this month for the classic races.

The Manx Grand Prix will take place from Sunday 18 August to Monday 26 August.

