ITV Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith was at the press conference

A 56-year-old grandmother was allegedly hit in the face with the body of a taser gun by a police officer at Manchester Airport, moments after he appeared to kick and stamp on her son, according to the family’s lawyer.

Shameem Akhtar and her sons, Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad, appeared alongside their solicitor Aamer Anwar at a press conference in Manchester city centre, telling journalists they wanted to "set the record straight".

Footage of the incident, filmed on a mobile phone, spread across social media

Making a number of serious allegations, the family say the incident captured in the viral video came after Mrs Aktar was subjected to racist abuse during her flight home from Pakistan.

They said she was distressed by the time she arrived into Manchester Airport, where her sons were waiting.

She later noticed the male passenger as they walked past Terminal 2’s Starbucks cafe.

Solictor Aamer Anwar, holds up a picture of Shameem Akhtar as her son Fahir Amaaz, 19, looks on during the press conference Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Solicitor Mr Anwar said: "Both her sons approached the male and questioned him regarding the abuse.

"The male was rude and proceeded to laugh in her sons’ faces. An altercation then took place."

Greater Manchester Police say this altercation was 'violent'.

A male officer and two female officers approached 19-year-old Fahir Amaaz afterwards as he paid for car parking.

Aamer Anwar, said the officers approached Mr Amaaz without identifying themselves and “immediately grabbed” him by the wrist.

He added that 'pandemonium' then followed - as seen in the videos released online.

Mrs Aktar claims the injuries she received were inflicted by a GMP police officer Credit: Family handout

The lawyer alleged Mrs Akhtar was also struck during the incident and distributed photographs of her which showed bruising to the left side of her face.

The brothers were arrested on suspicion of assault and affray, along with two other men, before being bailed.

The family spoke at a press conference to "set the record straight"

Mr Anwar said the family have been left “devastated and traumatised” by the whole incident and subjected to “racist and Islamophobic abuse on social media.”He said the brothers do not have criminal records and one recently interviewed to become a police officer.

He insisted that if the men are accused of criminality, the family want them to face “robust, due legal process”.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has suspended an officer and the police watchdog, the IOPC, have put the same officer under criminal investigation for assault.The force told ITV News: “Investigations into incidents that occurred at Manchester Airport on 23 July are ongoing.

"We are fully cooperating with the independent investigation reviewing police conduct, whilst actively pursuing lines of enquiry into three incidents.”

“We have obtained all relevant CCTV footage and are continuing to appeal for witnesses.”

The family say they are going to file a complaint with the police watchdog and they want a meeting with the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham. His office oversees policing.