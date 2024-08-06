A Normandy veteran has received a special surprise birthday present from his neighbours to celebrate his military past.

Bill Buckley thought he was going for a meal to celebrate his 99th birthday, but when he opened his door he instead found a wartime tank and a 1942 American Jeep on his doorstep.

F riends and neighbours joined together to plan the present for t he grandad-of-two, who served in Normandy at the age of 18 during the Second World War, in Bebington, on the Wirral.

Normandy veteran Bill Buckley celebrates 99th birthday. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Neighbour Jimmy Murray, 77, said the surprise took three months to arrange and that all their neighbours kept it as a secret to make Bill's day even more special.

Jimmy said: "We tried to get him to Normandy with the veterans this year because it was 80 years but we were too late, we missed the boat to get him on it."So that's why I organised it all with the tank and the Jeep. He didn't have a clue."They said get dressed up, get your suit on, put your medals on because it's your birthday.

"We pulled up outside his house with the tank and the American Jeep and every neighbour was in the street and they all knew."He was shocked - it was brilliant. He came out the house and he went what's going on. We said this is the lift to the pub for your birthday party we’re having."He was just in complete shock. On the back of the Jeep, they had a proper Bren gun from 1940 that he used to carry."It's really heavy and he got photographs with that. It was marvellous, he was just totally in awe."

Bill Buckley gets a ride in a vintage jeep Credit: Liverpool Echo

Bill was transported to The Three Stags on Church Road in Bebington as part of his 99th birthday surprise where more guests arrive and a party with a buffet took place.

Jimmy said: "We've known Bill for years. He usually comes to our house or I go to his to watch the football on the telly, even though he's an Everton fan and I'm a Liverpool fan.

"He's had a season ticket for Everton since he was 12-years-old but now his grandson goes. He's probably one of the first to ever have had one.

"He's absolutely brilliant, he's lovely. He walks round the block twice a day, he says hello to everyone - he's a pleasure.

"He’s got a great memory, from his army number to his officers names, he's full of history. He's unbelievable, he should write a book."