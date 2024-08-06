A giant tribute to Atherton's Keely Hodgkinson has popped up in the Northern Quarter in Manchester after she won gold in the 800m final.

Shipping containers have been transformed into artwork celebrating her incredible achievement.

It can be seen on Stevenson Square in the city centre.

On potentially becoming a poster girl for the sport, Hodgkinson said: “I think that’s such a privileged position to be in. I’d love for people to see me that way, it’s such an honour.”

The artwork can be seen in the Northern Quarter Credit: ITV news

Keely Hodgkinson stormed to Olympic gold at the Stade de France in Paris.

On a blisteringly hot tenth night of the Paris games, Keely took the lead on the first lap to go and held on to win in 1:56:72.

The 22-year-old athlete is first gold medal winner for Team GB since Mo Farah clinched double-gold in the Rio 2016 games.