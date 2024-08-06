A teenager has become what is thought to be the first person to receive a prison sentence after riots broke out across the country in relation to the Southport killings.

James Nelson, 18, donned a pink balaclava in a bid to 'evade identification' after damaging two police cars after violence erupted in Bolton town centre.

But, he was jailed for two months after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage during rioting on Sunday 4 August.

John Potter, prosecuting, told Manchester Magistrates Court that two police cars, a Ford Focus and a Peugeot, were parked in the Morrisons car park on Black Horse Street.Mr Potter said: "On the first vehicle, there was significant damage to the windscreen, the side windows were smashed and the driver's side wing mirror was also damaged.

"On the second vehicle, the back window was smashed and the near side window was smashed, with significant damage to the front window."

Seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, six, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar died when a knifeman attacked a dance class in Southport. Credit: PA Images

Dozens of people have appeared in courtrooms facing charges related to the unrest which has now lasted a week across England and in parts of Northern Ireland.

It follows the deaths of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who were fatally stabbed after a knifeman entered a dance class on Hart Street in Southport, on 29 July.

Eight young girls suffered knife wounds – with five of them left in a critical condition – while two adults, Leanne Lucas and John Hayes, were also critically hurt.

Approximately 100 charges have been laid relating to the riots, Mr Parkinson said, as more than 400 people have been arrested.

Police at the scene of a protest in Bolton. Credit: PA Images

Gabriella Black, mitigating, said Nelson suffers from ADHD and issues with anger for which he was prescribed medication that he had ‘not been taking’.Ms Black said: “This was in the context of being involved in a situation with a group of people.”

The court heard Nelson, who has no previous convictions, lives with his grandparents and was said to have acted ‘completely out of character’.District Judge Joanne Hirst asked the defence barrister: "Why did he attend wearing a pink balaclava?" Ms Black replied: "I'm not sure."

The judge then asked: “He was trying to evade identification, should he be involved in violence?"Ms Black said: “He accepts he was involved in this violence. He brought a pink balaclava, though he was clearly identified by witnesses. He was not thinking properly, he was immature and naive to the gravity of the consequences of the offences he committed.”Nelson, of Victoria Road, Bolton, was jailed for two months and ordered to pay £4,999 in compensation.

District Judge Hirst said: “You attended that violence with the intent of causing trouble. You were involved in the appalling and shameful violent disorder that impacted not just the national community, but in particular the Bolton community.“I accept you may have difficulties but I understand that everyone involved in that violence has difficulties.”She added that an immediate custodial sentence would ‘deter others from damaging police vehicles’.

Liam Powell, 28, of Hendon Court, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, received a 12-month community order after admitting to being in possession of cocaine during the disorder in the Greater Manchester town.

