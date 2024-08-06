A service will be held in Southport in memory of a nine-year-old girl killed in a mass stabbing.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar died after a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Centre, on Hart Street, on Monday 29 July.

A service will be held at her local church as a private memorial to the schoolgirl.

Alice was killed in the attack alongside Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Bebe King, six

Paying tribute to their daughter after her death, Alice's mother and father said: "Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that.

"Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy."

Over the weekend, a church service was held in Portugal to remember her.

Family and friends gathered in Quinta Grande, where Alice’s family is from.

After the service, white balloons were released as mourners shouted “fly high Alice”.

The Portuguese government confirmed she was a Portuguese national, and that her parents were originally from Madeira.

She was set to turn 10 in October.

Young children play with bubble wands among floral tributes Credit: Ryan Jenkinson/PA

Hundreds attended a peaceful vigil in the town centre in memory of the three girls one week on from the attack, as children blew bubbles and others left flowers and heart-shaped balloons.

Hundreds of bubbles were donated by local shops, arcades, charities and families of the victims, the event’s organiser said.

Teddy bears and toys were among the other gifts left in memory of the victims at the “Swifties Bubble Blow - Kisses To Heaven” event.

Many of the children at the vigil were dressed in pink, with some leaving chalk messages on the pavement in front of The Atkinson arts centre in Southport town centre.

Event organiser Kylie Clift said: “I organised this event as I feel a great importance in our children being able to grieve too.

“They can express so much emotion through fun yet sensitive activities, like bubble blowing."

Hundreds gathered one week on from the attack to 'blow kisses to heaven'. Credit: PA Images

Axel Rudakubana, 17, is charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared in Liverpool Crown Court on 1 August where he was remanded in youth detention accommodation.