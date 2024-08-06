Oasis fans have been sent "into chaos" after the former frontman Liam Gallagher posted a cryptic message on social media that has fuelled reunion rumours.

Brothers Liam and Noel were a part of the Manchester band, formed in the 1990s, but the band split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The pair have been embroiled in a feisty feud ever since and for years they have batted away, and sometimes welcomed, suggestions of a reunion.

Rumours have brewed online of a comeback tour, with the most recent suggesting that Wembley and Manchester's Heaton Park may have been booked.

Now, fans of the Burnage-born musicians have yet again raised an eyebrow at Liam's latest comment on X, which was posted in the early hours of Tuesday, 6 August.

He said: "That’s 1 small step for man 1 giant leap for ROCK n ROLL LG x"

One X user replied to Liam Gallagher's comment with: "How does it feel to send people into chaos just by saying a few words?"

"Did we even go to the moon?", another said. "Will Oasis get back together? These are the questions that we need answers to!"

The cryptic message comes days after Liam's son Gene told The Sunday Times that he has a "feeling” his father would like to see an Oasis reunion.

Speaking to newspaper on Sunday, 4 August, about whether the band could reform, Gene said: “Nothing to do with me. I mean, will they? I don’t know.

"I would love it but it’s so beyond my control.”

Asked if he has been sworn to silence, he said: “No, no. I get the feeling my dad wants it too. Let’s hope it happens.”

Gene is a part of the band Villanelle who have been a support act for Liam’s Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour shows.

