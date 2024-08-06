A TikTok video captured the moment a schoolboy took his shirt off before throwing a paving slab at a man's head during riots.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from Toxteth, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 6 August, where he admitted violent disorder.Prosecutor Joshua Sanderson-Kirk told the court a clip shared on social media platform TikTok showed the teenager's involvement in the disorder on Paradise Street, Liverpool.

He said: "The crown’s case is he attended Liverpool city centre on 3 August in respect of violent disorder."CCTV enquiries were made, and also members of the public were encouraged to send videos in.

"A TikTok video was sent in with CCTV, and a PCSO identified [the defendant] as being involved.”

The footage was played to the court and showed a line of police in front of the schoolboy and there appeared to be a confrontation with a member of the crowd.

The video shows the teenager taking his t-shirt off before picking up a paving slab and throwing it at the member of the public in question.It then hits the man, who has his back turned, on the back of the head.

The teenager pleaded guilty to the charge and the case was adjourned for the completion of a pre-sentence report. He will be sentenced on 17 September. The court heard the teenager has no previous convictions, although he “successfully completed a community resolution in July last year”.

A man throws a brick during a protest in Liverpool, following the stabbing attacks in Southport. Credit: PA Images

He was said to have been on bail with a condition not to attend the city centre at the time.He was released on bail until this date under the condition not to enter the L1, L2 or L3 postcode areas, other than to attend appointments with his solicitors.

Judge Boswell told the boy: “The court on the 17 September is going to have to decide what the sentence should be. I will order a pre-sentence report.

"That will help the judge to make the right decision about what the sentence should be.

"They could send you to a young offenders’ prison or not. I am sure that you appreciate that this is a very serious matter.”

Elsewhere, dozens of people from the North West have been charged and appeared in court charged in connection with the riots across the country.

Anti-racist protesters in Blackpool on Saturday. Credit: PA Images

Lancashire

Three men from Blackpool pleaded guilty to their part in Saturday's violence including assaulting emergency workers and possession of a metal pole as an offensive weapon.

Roger Haywood, 41, Tyla Chalmers-Millington, 18, and Ben Smith, 32, admitted their part in the disorder at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Haywood pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and has been granted bail ahead of his sentencing hearing on 4 September at the same court.

Chalmers-Millington pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence and was told he must not enter Blackpool promenade within 500 metres of the Metropole Hotel ahead of his sentencing hearing at the same court on 3 September.

Smith was remanded in custody after admitting possession of an offensive weapon – namely a metal pole – and is due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on 16 September.

Cheshire

A 32-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, from Chester, have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment with intent to cause fear and violence after a social media post encouraging members of the public to protest outside a hotel.

Police at the scene of a protest in Bolton. Credit: PA Images

Greater Manchester

Two men and two teenagers have been charged in connection with violence disorder in Bolton.

Dominic Stanbridge, of Highland Drvie, Buckshaw, has been charged with violent disorder, he has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6 August 2024.

James Nelson, 18, of Victoria Road, Horwich, has been charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6 August 2024.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with violent disorder and another 16-year-old boy has been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

A masked man throws a brick at police during the riots in Liverpool. Credit: PA Images

Merseyside

Dylan Carey, 26, of Castle Hill Road in Hindley, Greater Manchester, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to violent disorder in Southport the day after the attack.

Carey, who was was identified by a social media video, told officers he had gone to the town because his girlfriend wanted to attend a vigil for the victims of the attack.

The prosecutor told the court: “He said he got more angry at the fact the girls had been murdered and he became involved in the disorder.”

Carey, who has no previous convictions, was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 12 August.