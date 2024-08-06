Memorial service held in Southport for nine-year-old girl killed in stabbing

A service has been held in Southport in memory of a nine-year-old girl killed in a mass stabbing.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar died after a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Centre, on Hart Street, on Monday, July 29.

The service was part of a Catholic Mass at her local church and included tributes from friends, classmates and teachers that were read aloud. There were also songs and balloons.

Father John Heneghan said: "I wanted this to be a celebration of Alice's life, the joy she brought to our lives.

"We are praying for the other children and for everyone who has been affected as well. The focus today is on the celebration of Alice's life.

"Children are a gift and Alice had this radiant smile. I call it a rainbow smile because it was so full of life. You couldn't look at it and not smile, you couldn't keep a straight face because it was just happiness. It was not a put on smile it was just raw happiness."

He added: "It is important that in the midst of the horror and tragedy we don't lose sight of the positives that came with that little girl.

"The light shining from her eyes, the impression she made in nine years. It is really important for all of us that while there is so much sadness we also the celebrate the goodness."

Two other little girls, six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, also died after sustaining serious injuries during the "ferocious" attack.

Hundreds attended a peaceful vigil in the town centre on Monday in memory of the three girls one week on from the attack, as children blew bubbles, and others left flowers and heart-shaped balloons.

Hundreds of bubbles were donated by local shops, arcades, charities and families of the victims, the event’s organiser said.

White balloons were released after the service.

Teddy bears and toys were among the other gifts left in memory of the victims at the "Swifties Bubble Blow - Kisses To Heaven" event.

Many of the children at the vigil were dressed in pink, with some leaving chalk messages on the pavement in front of The Atkinson arts centre in Southport town centre.

