All children treated for knife injuries at Alder Hey hospital following the stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport have now been discharged.

The children's hospital said on Tuesday it was “really pleased” to announce all the young victims in its care have been released following treatment.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed in the attack after a knifeman entered the dance class on Hart Street on 29 July.

The young victims of the Southport stabbing. Credit: Merseyside Police

Eight young girls suffered knife wounds – with five of them left in a critical condition – while two adults, Leanne Lucas and John Hayes, were also critically hurt.

The Southport attack survivors were taken to several different hospitals in the region to be treated for their injuries.

A spokesperson from Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are really pleased to be able to share that all the children involved in last Monday’s awful incident in Southport who were under our care have now been safely discharged home from Alder Hey.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in responding to the incident or caring for anyone affected by it, especially our colleagues in the NHS, Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service.

"We also want to say thank you to all who sent well wishes to Alder Hey and to the families affected.

"Our heartfelt sympathies remain with all those impacted by last week’s tragic events."

Riots spread across the UK after false claims spread online that the Southport suspect, Axel Rudakubana, 17, was an asylum seeker who had travelled to the UK by boat.

Hundreds have been arrested after several days of clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators, police and counter-protesters in major cities and towns across the country.

Rudakubana, from Banks, Lancashire, will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 25 October, and a provisional trial date, lasting six weeks, has been set for 20 January 2025.