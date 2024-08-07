Grub for Glory! The Lancashire chef fuelling Olympic ambitions

Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports sport correspondent Chris Hall meets the chef who has to feed fifteen thousand hungry athletes.

If there was a medal for remaining calm while cooking forty thousand meals a day, Colin Smith would win gold!

The chef from Chorley, who works at football and rugby clubs all over the North West, has been in Paris as part of the team making sure their plates help athletes meet their peak.

"We've got five hundred different dishes, five hundred recipes to memorise, so it's a lot" says Colin.

Colin is part of the catering team at the 'world's biggest restaurant' in Paris Credit: Colin Smith

Colin is chef at Wigan football and rugby clubs as well as for Preston and Blacburn Rovers players.

"You've got a variety of athletes in Paris, from the weightlifters to the athletics. Then there's vegan and Halal. So there's a wide demand for nutritional value that they need".

He's hoping his food will give Team GB athletes the edge in their events. He can safely say none from any country will send the food back!