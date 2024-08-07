Police investigating a spate of riots in the wake of the Southport knife attack have released images of 14 people they are trying to trace.

Violent disorder has taken place across the nation after three girls - Bebe King, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Elsie Dot Stancombe - were killed in a stabbing at a dance class.

Detectives released photos of 14 people on Wednesday, 7 August, who they think may have information following disorder on Merseyside over the weekend.

The force has not specified where the photos were taken or when.

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with the riots on Merseyside. Credit: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police has since arrested 42 people, charged 15 people and jailed three men - and has stressed that anyone who took part in the violence will "be getting a knock on their door."

Detective Superintendent Paul Speight said: “It is vital that these people make themselves known as soon as possible, as we think they can assist our ongoing investigations. “The communities of Southport and beyond were disgusted by the violence and damage caused last week and at the weekend. “We are still working our way through information, images and footage as it comes in and we’ll continue to take action to arrest, charge and put before the courts anyone identified.

The last of 14 men police would like to speak to after violent riots. Credit: Merseyside Police

He continued to say: "There will be more in the coming days, and many people who are sitting comfortably will soon be getting a knock on their door. “And you will see in coming days, the courts will act as swiftly as possible to jail those people who being violence, racism and hatred into our communities. “To anyone intent on coming to Merseyside in the future I have the same message: we will find you, and we will put you before the courts.”

More than 400 people have been arrested so far for involvement in riots and disorder following the Southport attack.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he is expecting “substantive sentencing” for those involved.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...