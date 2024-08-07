Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott has been speaking to Imam Adam Kelwick ahead of potential riots across the UK.

An Imam at England's oldest mosque who reached out to rioters is appealing for people to not "fight fire with fire", ahead of potential riots across the nation.

Adam Kelwick, an Imam at Abdullah Quilliam Mosque in Liverpool, crossed the police line on Friday, 2 August, to speak to people on the other side.

Violence broke out in Southport, Liverpool and Walton in the wake of a knife attack which saw three children killed.

Mr Kelwick said: "I've spoken to young men in the muslim community and one thing I have been saying is that you have to be careful – this is almost a trap that has been set up for you.

"Don't fight fire with fire, don't fight violence with violence because if you do what they are doing, like smashing up buildings and setting fire to things, they will be there waiting for you with their cameras ready.

"They will put you on social media and convince the whole world that you are the problem and that muslims are the problem.

"That's what we need to avoid now and we need to de-escalate things and make sure that we continue to build bridges which we have already established with lots of people in our society."

Merseyside Police has put in place a Section 60 Order across Liverpool from 1:38pm on Wednesday, 7 August, until 4am on Thursday, 8 August.The extension has been introduced to prevent incidents of disorder and criminality in light of potential riots in the city.

Mr Kelwick continued: "I think everybody needs to be extra vigilant and extra safe.

"A lot of people have been reaching out to me and saying 'how are you able to go over to the other side and speak to these people and build links with them?'

"I tell them that it is very easy to do because they are just humans like we are, but that is dependent on security first and foremost.

"Things have to be calm before you can make that step to reach out."

He added: "I don't just think it's the muslim community that are feeling unsafe and concerned, but they especially are. But I think everybody is."

The Imam spoke to a leader of a youth groups and summer clubs in Liverpool who said that attendance has fallen close to 20% off the back of the Southport stabbings on 29 July.

"Everybody is affected right now, everybody is on edge, but there are specific situations whereby the muslim community is being targeted", he said.

"My my message is very clear. Look after yourselves, stay safe, make sure you security is your first priority and after that we can start to carry on and come together and unite people."

More than 400 people have been arrested so far for involvement in riots and disorder following the Southport attack.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he is expecting “substantive sentencing” for those involved.

Greater Manchester Police has asked communities to "remain calm and to try to go about your every-day life".

In a statement, GMP said: "We understand the uncertainty and worry that people are feeling about current tension, much of which is being fuelled by the widespread sharing of misinformation online which is sometimes being created with the purpose of creating fear and inciting intolerable hate.

"Our advice to communities is to remain calm and to try to go about your every-day life.

"GMP continues to monitor the intelligence to ensure we can respond effectively to any incidents of disorder.

"And, if we believe there needs to be specific information about anything emerging we will tell people and offer advice."