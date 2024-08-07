An arrest has been made after footage appears to show a man chasing a car with a hedge trimmer at a petrol station.

The incident, at the Shell garage on Regent Road in Salford, happened on Monday 5 August, Greater Manchester Police said.

The video appears to shows a male in black clothing running out of the petrol station to fetch a hedge trimmer from a white van before charging towards another vehicle brandishing the garden tool.

The driver of the other vehicle then speeds out of the forecourt away from the man.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody, a spokesperson for the force said on Wednesday.

The social media footage, which was originally shared on Instagram, was viewed 1.5 million times within a number of hours.

In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a video circulating on social media which showed a man approaching a vehicle in possession of a hedge trimmer on Monday evening (5 August 2024).

"Our officers acted swiftly and last night (Tuesday 6 August 2024), arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of affray.

"He remains in police custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing."

