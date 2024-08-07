Anti-racism protesters have gathered in their hundreds as they joined together to prevent rumoured protests from those on the far right.

Supporters congregated outside the Asylum Link centre on Overbury Street in Liverpool after reports emerged a protest was due to be held outside by those against immigration.

A police van blocked off the road as hundreds turned out to protect the building, which had boards over the windows.

Placards were held by members of the crowd including ones which read “Nans Against Nazis”, “Merseyside Pensioners Fight Back” and “When the poor blame the poor only the rich win”.

Others read: "Will trade racists for refugees" and "Fight racism with working class solidarity".

A sign held up as people gathered in Liverpool.

Signs placed on the fence around the building said “Love not hate” and “One human family”.

Ewan Roberts, who runs Asylum Link addressed the crowd, thanking them for coming out "even when you weren’t asked", adding: "The people are stronger when they are united".

A police helicopter circled overhead, while officers patrolled the streets and on horseback.

A Section 60 order is in place for much of Liverpool city centre until 4am, with officers carrying out a number of stop and searches at the scene.

Many of the anti-fascist demonstrators on Overbury Street in Liverpool had dispersed by 9.30pm, an hour and a half after the far-right protest was reported to be taking place.

Police vans continued to block the road to traffic and a small group remained outside the Asylum Link centre.

Alice was killed in the attack alongside seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and six-year-old Bebe King.

The protests followed d ays of rioting and violent disorder following the killing of three young girls, Bebe King, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Elise Dot Stancombe, in Southport last week.

The violence was sparked by false claims about the identity of the teenager suspected of the knife attack.

Shops have been looted, hotels housing asylum seekers attacked and people from diverse backgrounds have been left feeling vulnerable and scared due to hate crimes.

Fears of more disorder were sparked after widely reported threats on messaging app, Telegram that sought to “target immigration solicitors and refugee services”.

Police are understood to have been aware of more than 100 planned events on Wednesday, and more than 30 counter-protests.

People gathered outside an immigration centre in Cheadle, Stockport. Credit: Rhetta Moran

Meanwhile hundreds turned out in Cheadle, in Stockport, to surround another immigration centre also listed among those which may have seen far right protests.

The crowds chanted "say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here" and "the people united will never be defeated" as they wanted to the centre.

Counter-protesters were also present in Wigan near to the Support for Wigan Arrivals site.

A group of four counter-protesters were seen standing nearby with handmade signs, reading 'Wigan against muppets' and 'Gluten intolerant, racist intolerant'.

One sign left after counter-protesters gathered in Wigan. Credit: ITV News

Three men were jailed earlier on Wednesday 7 August for violent disorder after disturbances which broke out on 30 July and 3 August.

They are the first sentences for this charge to be handed down after a series of demonstrations across the UK, with the judge hoping it would act as a "deterrent".

Senior district crown prosecutor Jonathan Egan said the sentences were "the tip of the iceberg, and just the start of what will be a very painful process for many who foolishly chose to involve themselves in violent unrest".

He added: "Many of those involved will be sent to prison for a long time."