Police have released footage of a man they would like to speak to after a 50-year-old suffered two skull fractures during violent disorder in the wake of the Southport stabbing.

The man also sustained a bleed on the brain and remains in hospital after the assault, which happened in St John’s Square in Blackpool sometime between 4:30pm-6pm on Saturday, 3 August.

In an appeal issued on Wednesday, Lancashire Constabulary said they want to trace the man in the images released. They are urging anyone who knows who he is to get in touch.

Disorder broke out across the nation over the weekend following the deaths of three girls in Southport and missiles, including bottles and chairs, were thrown in violent scenes.

Around 20 people were arrested following the disturbances in Blackpool, four of them have been charged, and police say that further arrests and charges are expected.

More than 400 arrests have been made and around 100 people have been charged in connection with the disorder which is expected to continue into the coming weeks.

