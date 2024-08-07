A rioter cried in court as he admitted playing "an active role" in disorder which saw a black man attacked by a "large group of far-right protesters" in Manchester.

Liam Ryan, 28, of Thirkleby Royd, Bradford, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Laura Peers said there had been a number of “large-scale disturbances” in Piccadilly Gardens on 3 August, and Ryan had travelled from West Yorkshire to participate.

Ms Peers said a “large group of far-right protesters” were seen engaging in an “altercation with one black male”, which was filmed and uploaded on social media.

The prosecutor said the footage, filmed by a member of the public, showed “a black male being confronted by a large group of white males”.

Ms Peers said Ryan had “played an active role in the disorder”, adding: “He was seen on the footage aiming a punch towards the male involved.”

District Judge Jane Hamilton remanded Ryan, who was shaking as he wiped tears away with a tissue after pleading guilty to violent disorder, into custody.

She ordered him to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 14 August.

More than 400 arrests have been made and around 100 people have been charged in connection with the disorder in the wake of the Southport stabbing.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said nearly 6,000 public order officers are being mobilised to respond to any disorder in the coming days, with at 100 potential gatherings planned for Wednesday evening, according to police sources.

