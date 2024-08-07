An outpouring of community spirit has rippled across the town of Southport, following the killing of schoolgirls Bebe King, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Elsie Dot Stancombe.

A number of individuals and organisations have done what they can to lift the spirits of people in Southport.

Some of those unsung heroes include the following individuals.

Kylie Clift helped to organise the bubble vigil in Southport town centre. Credit: ITV Granada Reports/PA Images

Bubble blow organiser Kylie holding vigil

A bubble blowing vigil was held in Southport town centre at 6:00pm on Monday 5 August.

The event was organised by Kylie Clift, with several local shops, supermarkets, dance schools and friends and families donating bubbles to be blown.

Kylie said: "I feel it was important for the children to be able to express their grief and their emotions through a fun, but sensitive way for those families.

"It's not just me, I haven't organised this single-handedly - this is our Southport community that have come together".

Texas giving out free hugs in Southport. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

10-year-old Texas offering free hugs

A ten-year-old schoolgirl set up an outdoor stall, offering free hugs to those passing by.

Texas spent the day outside her parents business, giving out sweet treats and bracelets to kids in Southport.

Her parents said they were so proud that she wanted to help the local community in her own way.

Texas' father, Marc Rigby, also offered free tattoos to people passing by the business.

Mike gathered all the teddy bears to shelter them from the rain. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Mike keeping the teddies and toys dry

An 82-year-old man living on Hart Street has been collecting all the teddies to stop them getting ruined in the rain.

Mike Ainscough lives on Hart Street, and took it upon himself to protect all the soft toys that were left in tribute to the three girls.

He said: "Rain was forecast so I had to take all the teddy bears in. So I put a message up which said the teddy bears are sorry but due to the rain they're going to spend the night in somebody's dining room.

Mike then brought them all back out again the following morning.

Children attending the BellaNova salon for free pamper sessions. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Beauty salon owner Kayleigh gifting free pamper sessions

A beauty salon opened its doors to children offering free pamper sessions to lift spirits.

BellaNova hosted the 'Princess Pamper Session' for young girls, giving away free treatments and food for an afternoon.

Owner of the salon, Kayleigh Jade said: "It's just something for the kids to come and do.

"I don't think it's right that they should feel like they have to be locked inside, especially on their six weeks holidays because they're scared.

