ITV Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith has the latest from Southport.

The family of the last Southport stabbing victim to be discharged from hospital say they are "deeply saddened" by violent disorder seen across the country.

The girl, who has not been named, is the final child to be released after she was injured in a knife attack which claimed the lives of three children at a Taylor Swift dance class.

Three girls, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed in the attack on Hart Street on 29 July.

Eight other children were injured along with two adults, including Leanne who shielded the children as the knifeman carried out their attack.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Thursday, 8 August, that the injured girl, who was being treated at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, will continue her recovery at home.

Her family, in a statement, thanked medical staff for their "extraordinary care" but also said how "deeply saddened" they were by the recent disorder and attacks on police.

The statement read: “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for their unwavering support and the extraordinary care they provided to our beloved daughter during this challenging time.

“We also extend our deepest thanks to the air ambulance team, whose swift response and expertise were crucial in airlifting her from the scene to the hospital. We know that their intervention saved her life.

Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar were both killed in the knife attack alongside Bebe King, six. Credit: Merseyside Police

“We were deeply saddened by the recent disorder and the attacks on our police force. It is important to highlight that when the horrific events unfolded, our police officers were the first on the scene.

"We are immensely grateful to the officers who stood by our daughter’s side, providing assistance and support until she was safely transported to the hospital.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for our nation, especially for the families affected by these tragic events.

"We appreciate the continued support and compassion from everyone during this challenging period.

“While we are relieved that our daughter is on the path to recovery, our hearts go out to the families of Bebe, Alice, and Elsie during this immensely painful time. Thank you.”

