Police in the Isle of Man have confirmed a 21-year-old has died in the Isle of Man, following a collision between two cars and a motorbike.

Nesta Haselden died as a result of his injuries during the crash.

The incident occured on Douglas Road in Peel on Wednesday 7 August at approximately 16:18.

Two male drivers of both cars were subsequently arrested following the collision, but have since been released on bail whilst the investigation continues.

Police say the family of Mr Haselden are being support by specially trained officers, and are asking the public do not speculate around the cause of the collision.

Police say the incident occurred near the Queen Elizabeth II school in Peel. Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area between 16:00 and 16:30 to contact them.

This can be done by calling Police Headquarters on 01624 631212, quoting reference number 97/5141/24.

Or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

