The grandad of a six-year-old girl killed in Southport has expressed his family's "despair" and urged others to "savour every minute" they have with their grandchildren.

For the first time, Michael Weston King has spoken of how the loss of his "sweet" and "happy" granddaughter Bebe King is "impossible to comprehend."

The musician, who is the father of Bebe's dad, Ben King, revealed that her death came as his family gathered for his daughter's wedding, scheduled for the next day.

He wrote: "As many but not all know, I am taking this moment to confirm that my granddaughter Bebe (the younger daughter of my eldest son) was one of the three girls killed in Southport last Monday.

"An act of such consequence, yet so pointless, is impossible to comprehend.

"We are bereft but coming together as a family, which was already very close-knit, to support each other and in particular my son, daughter-in-law and my other granddaughter.

"Bebe was such a sweet, happy little thing. Loving life, in particular music and theatre, and enjoying the deep affection in which she was held by her family and friends.

"Monday's events were all the more poignant as we were gathering for my eldest daughter's wedding, which should have taken place the following day - a joyous, beautiful family occasion. The shift from joy to despair in a matter of moments is profound."

Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar were both killed in the knife attack alongside Bebe King. Credit: Merseyside Police

Bebe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were fatally stabbed at a summer holiday dance class in the Sefton town on Monday, 29 July.

Eight other children and two adults were seriously injured in the attack, including the dance class teacher Leanne Lucas, 35.

Michael thanked his friends and police liaison officers for their support at the "saddest and most painful of times"

He added: "To any of you who have been blessed with grand kids, I simply say, savour every minute."

Anti-racism protesters gathered in their hundreds in Liverpool Credit: ITV News

His message comes as thousands of anti-racism protesters gathered in cities and towns across the UK in the wake of widespread riots led by the far-right.

The grandfather added: "I won’t comment on what has happened around the country in the aftermath, other than to say peace, love and understanding is what we need, and it is all we need. Nothing else."

The inquests into Bebe, Alice and Elsie's deaths was formally opened at Bootle Town Hall in Merseyside on Wednesday, and adjourned to allow criminal due process to take its course.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Lancashire, is set to stand trial next year after being charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

