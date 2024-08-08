Play Brightcove video

Chris Rimmer, the cousin of Leanne Lucas, describes the impact of the Southport attack on his family.

The cousin of a yoga teacher who saved the lives of children in the Southport mass stabbing says "she is definitely a hero - and always will be."

Leanne Lucas, 35, was one of the organisers of the Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space, where a man entered and began attacking people with a knife.

Three girls, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed in the attack on Hart Street on 29 July.

The three girls were killed after a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday 29 July. Credit: Merseyside Police/ PA Images

Eight other children were injured along with two adults, including Leanne who shielded the children as the knifeman carried out their attack.

Chris Rimmer, Leanne's cousin, said: "She is definitely a hero. She's my little hero and she always will be."

However he said that emotionally and physically, Leanne is "not good" and the tragedy is "most definitely draining her".

Leanne Lucas suffered serious injuries after being stabbed. Credit: Family photo

"She doesn't speak to anyone about it and I don't think she can process it", Chris explains, adding that the last nine days have been "devastating".

He continued: "I don't think there are any words that you can use apart from 'devastating'.

"It's just ripped us all apart so it's just nice to see all the community doing so well and the amount of flowers here, it's just unbelievable."

Chris said Leanne "loves" children and that "she always has" and said "looking after children is her life. It's all she's ever done, teach kids."

He continued: "All we can do is love each other as a family and I just hope to God that everything is going to be alright."

The inquests into their deaths of Bebe, Alice and Elsie was formally opened at Bootle Town Hall in Merseyside on Wednesday 7 August, and adjourned.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, from Lancashire, is set to stand trial next year after being charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help support Leanne has now raised almost £18,500.