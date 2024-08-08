Two more men have been jailed for their role in riots in Southport in the wake of the three children murdered at a Taylor Swift dance class.

William Nelson Morgan, 69, of Linton Street, Walton pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon and jailed for 32 months at Liverpool Crown Court.John O'Malley, 43 years, of Cambridge Gardens in Southport pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Southport and was also sentenced to 32 months.

Both sentences, handed down by Judge Andrew Menary KC, were reduced by a third to take account of the defendants’ guilty pleas.

A serious violence reduction order is imposed upon Morgan, to begin upon his release and lasting for two years.

Jail sentences and community orders have been handed to individuals involved in violent disorder across the United Kingdom.

The move, seen as a stern warning to potential offenders, comes after a week of escalating unrest which has left communities reeling from acts of criminal damage and assault.

More to follow.

