A burglar who stole from a church while the priest was performing mass has been jailed.

Paul Dwyer used a brick to smash a window as he burgled the presbytery of St Mary’s RC Church in Clayton-le-Moors.

The 62-year-old rifled through the rooms of the building on Devonshire Drive before stealing a guitar and case, and a passport.

Lancashire Police launched an investigation and Dwyer was recognised on CCTV footage by the priest as being someone he had known for many years through working on outreach programmes.

The incident happened on the morning of July 6 this year and when Dwyer was arrested two days later, the stolen guitar case was found at his home.

Dwyer, of Devonshire Road, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling house. He is a ‘three strike’ burglar, with three convictions since 1999.

He was jailed for two years and four months at Burnley Crown Court.

