Two more men have been charged with the murder of a man who was shot in the street in broad daylight.

Ricky Berry, 36, known locally as "Nuggy", died after being shot on Quarryside Drive, Kirkby on 17 July 2024.

Merseyside Police say they have charged two more men in connection with the killing.

Connor Walsh, 26, of Simonswood Lane, Kirkby, and Michael Smith, 26, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with murder.

They have both been remanded and are due to appear at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 8 August

A third man, Adam Williams, of Bigdale Drive, Kirkby, has already been charged with Rikki’s murder. He has been remanded in custody with a provisional trial date of 20 January 2025.

Officers say they are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses to come forward.

