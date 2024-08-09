Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage has been released which captured the moment rioters set a community hub library on fire.

Spellow Lane Library Hub in Liverpool was set alight and targeted by rioters on Saturday 3 August, with dozens of people storming the building over the weekend.

The footage shows two people setting fire to the library hub by igniting flames through smashed windows.

Spellow Lane Library Hub in Liverpool was set alight over the weekend. Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

It also shows rioters standing by as the building went up in flames.

Riots have erupted across the country, including in Southport and Liverpool following the Southport knife attack.

More than 300 people were involved in the violent disorder in Liverpool city centre, with scenes later spilling onto County Road in Walton.

Police described the major damage caused by rioters as "serious violent disorder". Credit: CCTV/Crown Prosecution Service

Rioters caused major damage in what police described as "serious violent disorder".

Two brothers who looted the community hub and library, have since been jailed.

Adam Wharton, 28, and Ellis Wharton, 22, targeted the burnt-out site in County Road, Walton, Liverpool, as police officers came under attack.

The library, which was opened in 2023 to provide support for one of the most deprived communities in the country, suffered severe damage to the ground floor.

Merseyside Police said when firefighters arrived at the scene, rioters attempted to prevent the emergency crews from accessing the blaze and threw a missile at the fire engine.

A GoFundMe page set up to repair the library has raised more than £216,000 - smashing the original £500 target.

The campaign has drawn support from some famous names, including television food writer and cook Nigella Lawson and Screenwriter and novelist Frank Cottrell-Boyce.