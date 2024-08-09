The funeral of Jay Slater, who's body was found in Tenerife after a month missing, will take place in Lancashire later.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was reported missing on the morning of June 17 while trying to walk back to his holiday accommodation.

His body was found a month later and returned to the UK last week, with a post-mortem concluding he died of traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height.

The “celebration of life service” will take place at Accrington Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, 10 August, and those attending are asked to wear something blue in his memory.

Jay Slater with his mother Debbie.

Jay's loved ones have also asked that, instead of flowers, people could donate to LBT Global, an overseas crisis support charity which helped the family.

Flowers will come from the family but “if anyone would like to bring a single rose to place with Jay, they are more than welcome”, his relatives said in a statement issued through the charity.

Scammers have targeted the funeral of Mr Slater, offering access to an apparent livestream of the service in what is being described as more 'vile trolling'.

LBT Global, the charity assisting the family, says it has had some of the accounts removed but more continue to appear.

"We ask that anyone seeing one of these pages reports it to the platform," Matthew Searle, the charity's Chief Executive, said.

"Please don’t follow them or send them money. It is so typical of the vile trolling this family have received for them to target something so special as a funeral.”

Mr Slater attended a music festival with friends before his disappearance, with his last known location being the Rural de Teno Park, an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca after a night out but the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case.

The Spanish Civil Guard found Mr Slater's body on Monday, 15 July, could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.

