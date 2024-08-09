Play Brightcove video

Imam Adam Kelwick and dad Mark Scanlon spoke to ITV Granada Reports' journalist, Emma Sweeney

An Imam has hailed the "lightbulb moment" he sat down to find common ground with a dad who attended a recent "Save Our Children" protest.

Adam Kelwick, from the Abdullah Quilliam Society mosque, in Liverpool - the oldest mosque in England, was contacted by Mark Scanlon through a mutual friend.

The pair agreed to meet for a coffee where they discussed "immigration, the Southport tragedy and the psychology of hate," explained Mr Kelwick.

Imam Adam described the "lightbulb moment" he had when he sat down with Mark Scanlon.

"We had all these amazing discussions and right towards the end of the discussion there was a moment and it really was like a lightbulb and it's like, people are trying to play us against each other here, aren't they," he added.

"Everyone realised at the same time and it was like, wow."

Mr Scanlon said the meeting had helped both men to realise that "we're all facing the same problems... regardless of where you come from, what your background, what your faith is."

The fitness trainer explained that he had attended the recent protest as a "concerned parent."

Mark Scanlon says the teenagers are "being manipulated" by social media.

He added: "I felt like it was a space for us to go and, you know, start to come together.

"We know the only way we're going to solve the issues... is by families, normal people just coming together and trying to have their say and be heard."

Mr Scanlon said parents everywhere are "fearful of the future for our kids".

"Teenagers all over the country are being manipulated", he added, "and they're seeing different things, you know, from social media."

The UK has seen several protests - many of which have seen scenes of public disorder and violence - after three girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town.

Mr Scanlon said the protest he attended on Saturday 3 August had been peaceful - but later in the day, there had been clashes between police and other protesters, which spilled onto The Strand.

He said: "I don't condone the way the children, the kids, teenagers in our city are behaving now. But for me, it's how do we solve it?

"How do we salvage something out of this which makes us stronger collectively as a city."

The pair are now working together to help find solutions. They are currently planning a trip to Wales for children from all backgrounds.

Mr Kelwick said: "We've received an invitation for members of our community to join Mark and people from his community and go on the day trip to Wales."

Children will be asked to leave their phones to one side and will "literally be forced to walk and talk to each other".

