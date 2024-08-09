Play Brightcove video

Father John Heneghan said Alice's parents want her to "let her dance to heaven"

The funeral is due to be held for Alice Da Silva Aguiar, one of the three girls killed in the mass stabbings at a dance class in Southport.

Alice, nine, died from her injuries on Tuesday 30 July, the day after the incident, which also left Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, dead.

The nine-year-old's funeral will take place at St Patrick's Catholic Church on Marshside Road in Sefton town on Sunday, 11 August, starting at 2pm.

The service and cremation will be followed by a wake at Crossens Community Centre.

Her family said the funeral and cremation will be a private event.

Details of Alice's funeral were posted on social media Credit: Facebook

Father John Heneghan, the parish priest of St Marie and St Patrick Catholic Churches in Southport has described Alice as "one of our most precious children".

He also shared that she had received her First Holy Communion in May at St Patrick's just three months ago.

Father Heneghan said Alice had a radiant "rainbow smile" and that her funeral will be a celebration of her life.

He said: "It is going to be profoundly sad, but it's not only going to be that, because we will be looking into what her parents believe.

"Alexandra and Sergio, her mum and dad, believe in the resurrection. They don't believe this is the end.

"So the way they express that is 'let her dance to heaven', because she loved dancing, and that is a beautiful image."

Father Heneghan also said Elsie Dot Stancombe,7, and Bebe King, 6, the two other girls who died in the stabbings will be remembered at the service.

He said: "Our hearts reach out to her family and the families of the two other girls who died and those who are injured.

"We hold in our hearts all who are affected by the terrible stabbings in our town."

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.