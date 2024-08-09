Metropolitan Police appeal in investigation of all Manchester FA Cup trouble

The Metropolitan Police has issued images of men they want to speak to in connection with their investigation of what the force describes as 'violent disorder', when Manchester United and Manchester City met each other in the FA Cup final.

In an appeal the Met says fans clashed on Station Road in Harrow on 25th May 2024. More than two months on they have issued eight pictures.

Manchester United beat their rivals 2 - 1 at the final.

Both sides are due to meet each other in the Premier League opener the Community Shield at Wembley on August 11th.

Anyone who recognises any of the men in the images is asked to call police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.