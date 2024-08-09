Police forces across the country have issued further CCTV appeals to identify people in connection with the widespread disorder over the past week.

Detectives investigating disorder in Merseyside issued images of 11 people.

Merseyside Police said they had “received a significant number of calls from people naming those pictured” after releasing images of 14 people the day before.

Greater Manchester Police issued images of five people over an outbreak of disorder in the city centre’s Piccadilly Gardens on Saturday 3 August, as well as 10 people following disorder in Bolton town centre on Sunday.

They also released a picture of a man they want to speak to after disorder on Oldham Road, Newton Heath, on 31 July.

Images released by Greater Manchester Police. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

On Wednesday images of 21 people were issued by South Yorkshire Police in connection with violent disorder outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, and Humberside Police released 16 images following unrest in Hull.

Police issued their photos after incidents which followed the fatal stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport last week.

Violence broke out in Southport on Tuesday night and then in Liverpool city centre and Walton on Saturday.

Officers were injured and damage was caused to police vehicles and buildings, including a library which was set on fire.

Merseyside Police Detective Superintendent Paul Speight said: “I want the people in these images to make themselves known as soon as possible, as we think they will have information that can assist our investigations.

“The communities of Southport, Liverpool and right across the country were left shocked and saddened by the scenes of disorder in the past week.

“Detectives are working through hours of CCTV and camera phone footage as well as information as it comes in, and anyone identified committing offences will join the 46 we have already arrested.

“We have charged 17, seven of whom have already been jailed, so it should come as no surprise to anyone involved when they get a knock on the door from Merseyside Police.

“There will be more sentenced in the coming days, and the courts are acting swiftly to jail those who brought violence, destruction and hatred into our communities.

“To anyone intent on causing disorder here I have one clear message: we will find you, and we will put you before the courts.”

