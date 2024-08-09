Police investigating a protest outside a police station after footage emerged of an officer kicking a man in the head have released pictures of five men they want to speak to.

A large crowd gathered outside Rochdale police station on Thursday, 25 July, the day after a video of the incident at Manchester Airport circulated on social media.

Greater Manchester Police have now issued still images of five men they say could help with the investigation.

The footage posted appeared to show a Greater Manchester Police officer kick and stamp on the head of Fahir Amaaz, 19, as he and his brother Muhammad Amaad, 25, were restrained by officers.

Three police officers were left with injuries, one of them a broken nose, and four men were arrested. The incident led to protests in Rochdale and Manchester city centre.

Another video emerged days later which showed the immediate lead-up to the disturbance at the car park in Terminal Two of the airport, when two female police officers were hit to the ground before Mr Amaaz was tasered.

Footage emerged which appeared to show the lead up to the violent arrest

In the following days the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) constable was under criminal investigation for assault in connection with the arrests of the brothers.

The watchdog on Thursday, 8 August, said a second officer had been advised they were also under criminal investigation for assault, relating to an incident shortly afterwards when two other men were arrested.

Four men remain on police bail and p olice say investigations into the incident at the airport and the Rochdale protest are continuing.

