Rare twin monkeys, the size of golf balls have been born at Chester Zoo.

The cotton-top tamarin twins have been spotted clinging to their parents, Leo and Treat following a five-month pregnancy.

The monkeys are one of the world’s most endangered primates, with just 2,000 remaining in the wild as a result of habitat loss and the illegal wildlife trade.

Conservationists say the new arrivals will play a "vital role" in the survival of the species.

Weighing just 40g at birth and measuring only 10cm from their heads to the tips of their tails, keepers have compared the twins to the size of “golf balls.”

The species is on the critically endangered list Credit: Chester Zoo

Called cotton-top tamarins due to white fur that starts at their forehead and runs over their shoulders, the monkeys are instantly recognisable for their unique appearance.

This has led to a major decline in numbers as they are often captured for the illegal wildlife trade to be sold as pets.

The miniature monkeys are native to a small area in northern Colombia where only 5% of their original habitat remains intact due to mass logging for the agriculture, paper and timber industries.

Mike Jordan, Animal and Plant Director at Chester Zoo, said the primates are "too tiny" to determine if they are male or female, adding: "In a few months' time, we’ll know for sure when they grow in confidence and start to branch out and explore the treetops on their own.

The tamarins were the size of golf balls when they were born Credit: Chester Zoo

"The arrival of twin cotton-top tamarins is a really important for the species. They’re exceptionally rare as more than 80% of their wild population has been wiped out in the last two decades alone.

"This severe reduction in their population has meant that our conservation breeding programme, co-ordinated with other major international zoos, is providing an increasingly vital lifeline for the species, as we look to establish a thriving population for the future."

Cotton-top tamarins use a sophisticated system of facial expressions and more than 38 different vocalisations to communicate defend their territory, call their young and warn the family group of predators.

Chester Zoo is home to eight cotton-top tamarins, including the new babies, and the group can be seen inside its mini-monkeys habitat.

