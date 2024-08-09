Play Brightcove video

Sports Correspondent David Chisnall has been speaking to the former United legend.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says he would love to see Pep Guardiola become the next England manager.

Despite Guardiola being the manager of United rivals Manchester City, Scholes said success for England would be "guaranteed with a coach like Pep and this group of players".

It comes as Lee Carsley is named the Three Lions' interim manager for the start of the Nations League campaign in September.

Speaking about the departure of Gareth Southgate as the manager of the national team he said: "I'm always one for an Englishman being the England manager, but I'm not sure that persons out there who can win with this group of players who can do better than what Gareth Southgate did."

Scholes said Guardiola is his top choice for England manager, with former LFC boss Jurgen Klopp second Credit: PA

He continued to say: "My first choice would be Pep because I think it takes the chances away. I think it's virtually guaranteed for a coach like Pep with this group of players.

"Jurgen Klopp as well. Again I still prefer Pep, but I think Jurgen Klopp wouldn't be a bad one either."

Scholes was speaking at a practice session for a charity match, and ahead of the new season starting, told us he believes United were right to stick with manager Erik Ten Hag.

He said: "For winning the FA Cup last year, I think he probably deserved it because it was a sign of things that when everything's right, they can perform at the highest level against the best team.

"Obviously the league form has to be better and I'm sure it will be."

Paul Scholes' playing days with Manchester United might be over but the club legend still enjoys a good kick about, and is now rolling back the years to put on his boots for United once again in a charity match.

In preparation for the game the 49-year-old joined in a sports session of football, running and throwing at The Orchards School in Stretford.

Paul Scholes was taking part in a special session with children at a school in Stretford Credit: ITV Granada

As a dad of a child with special needs, he said it was an occasion close to his heart: "It was something that I was used to. But the abilities were really good, and they were really friendly kids.

Hopefully as long as they enjoy themselves with activities like this which I'm sure they did and they all looked like they did, that's the most important thing.

"Projects like this projects all around Manchester and wherever it may be, the foundation does some amazing work.

"So if we can support it just by reliving our dreams again, of going to Old Trafford and playing a game, that's what we want to do."

The session at The Orchards was run by the Manchester United Foundation.

Scholes will join fellow club greats back at Old Trafford on 7 September to fundraise for the charity in a legends match against Celtic.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...