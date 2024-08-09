A 55-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to a social media post containing inaccurate information about the identity of the suspect in the Southport murders.

The woman, from near Chester, was arrested on Thursday, 8 August, on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and false communications.

She is being held in custody by Cheshire Police where she is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Chief Superintendent Alison Ross said: “We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fuelled by malicious and inaccurate communications online.

“It’s a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy.

“It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person.”

Police across the UK have issued warnings over the spreading online of an “incorrect” name for the Southport suspect – now named as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana – and a false story around his background.

Sunder Katwala, director of the think tank British Future, highlighted a number of high-profile online figures, including Laurence Fox and former kickboxer Andrew Tate, who were “sharing that false information” on X, formerly Twitter.

A number of experts said this misinformation had been used by a “vocal minority” to sow division and “fuel their own agenda and trigger a summer of thrill-seeking impulsive insurrection” following violent disorder in the days since the attack.

