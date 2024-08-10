Southport attack: Victim's sister witnessed stabbing

The family of six-year-old Bebe King, who died after being stabbed in Southport, have paid tribute to their "sweet, kind, and spirited girl" and said her sister witnessed the attack.

Bebe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

Seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, six, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar died when a knifeman attacked a dance class in Southport. Credit: PA Images

In a statement released today, the family said:

"On Monday, the 29th of July, our world was shattered by the loss of our precious daughter, Bebe.

Along with two other beautiful souls, Elsie and Alice, she was taken from us in an unimaginable act of violence that has left our hearts broken beyond repair.

Our beloved Bebe, only six years old, was full of joy, light, and love, and she will always remain in our hearts as the sweet, kind, and spirited girl we adore.

Top left: Dad Ben Top right: Mum Lauren Bottom left: Bebe, in her father's arms Bottom right: Genie, who is nine Credit: Family photograph

"The outpouring of love and support from our community and beyond has been a source of incredible comfort during this unimaginably difficult time.

From the pink lights illuminating Sefton and Liverpool, to the pink bows, flowers, balloons, cards, and candles left in her memory, we have been overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion shown to our family.

The response from Southport, the whole of Liverpool, and even further afield has deeply touched our hearts, and we are so grateful to everyone who has reached out to us.

Flowers and balloons left for the victims of the Southport attack. Credit: PA Images

"We want to acknowledge our older daughter, Genie, who witnessed the attack and managed to escape.

She has shown such incredible strength and courage, and we are so proud of her.

Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family."Our thoughts are also with everyone else involved in this tragedy and all those who were injured. We hope that they find strength and healing in the days ahead.

To the children who witnessed this terrible event, we send our love and hope that they too can begin to heal, surrounded by the care and support of those who love them.

People lay flowers near the scene of the stabbings in Hart Street, Southport Credit: James Speakman/PA

"To the emergency services, who acted with such care and professionalism on that terrible day: thank you.

Your support has continued as you have looked after our family with compassion and dedication, and we will forever be grateful for the way you have helped us through this harrowing time."To our community, friends, and strangers who have shown us such love: thank you. Your messages, your tributes, and your presence have meant the world to us and have helped us find some solace in our grief.

We are also thinking of Elsie and Alice’s families, who are sharing in this unimaginable loss, and we hold them close in our hearts."Our hearts are broken, but we find some comfort in knowing that Bebe was so deeply loved by all who knew her. She will forever be our shimmering star, and we will carry her with us in everything we do."