Greater Manchester Police are investigating a double shooting in Moss Side in Manchester last night (Saturday 10 August).

Two people received gunshot injuries in the Claremont Road area.

Both have been treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. They remain in hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Superintendent Matt Walker, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “We are working hard to ensure a full and thorough investigation that uncovers exactly what occurred during this incident. Thankfully, the victims’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but there could have been worse consequences to this act.

“I want people who live in the area to know that we will never tolerate such acts in our city, and we will be doing all we can to investigate all of its aspects. We will continue to provide a strong policing presence over the rest of the weekend and into the coming days, utilising all the appropriate resources we have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101.