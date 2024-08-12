A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after huge fire which destroyed a disused printworks.

Residents were forced to take refuge at a nearby leisure centre during the blaze, at the old Communisis printworks, Frances Street, Crewe, at 4:15pm on Friday 9 August.

People in the area who stayed in their homes were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Fifteen fire engines, which included crews from Staffordshire and the West Midlands, were drafted in to help as they fought through the night to bring the flames under control.

An electrical substation near to the disused building was also affected by the large fire so a number of homes had their power cut.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Cheshire Police confirmed a 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson on Friday 10 August.

He has now been bailed, but a further three people have been detained.

A 19-year-old man from Sandbach, 18-year-old man from Crewe and a 19-year-old man from no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remain in custody.

A number of homes had to be evacuated due to the smoke Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

Superintendent Claire Jesson from Cheshire Police said: "I’d like thank residents for their patience while emergency services continue to work tirelessly at the scene.

"We understand people will want to get back into their properties as soon as they can, and we are all working hard to ensure that it is safe for you to do so.

"Agencies will continue to work with displaced residents to keep them updated as to when they can return.

"While our colleagues from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service tackle the fire, we continue to urge residents in the nearby area to stay indoors with their windows and doors closed at this time."

Fire crews worked through two nights to bring the fire under control Credit: Cheshire Fire Service

Fire crews finally left the scene on the evening of Sunday 11 August, but a huge clean up operation in the area is continuing due to dust and debris caused by the fire.

Cheshire Fire Service said: "Although the impact to public health is minimal, there is always the possibility that asbestos containing materials may have been disturbed during the fire and building collapse.

"Residents who were advised to evacuate properties during the fire were asked to do so as a precautionary measure due to proximity to the fire, not because of any concerns relating to asbestos.

"If you do find any ash or suspect debris from the fire (such as corrugated roofing, drainpipes or sheets) on your property, please do not touch it and call the council on 0300 123 5025."

People are being advised if they do need to move debris themselves, for example from a car windscreen, they should first damp it down, using water, and wear protective gloves, pick up larger pieces carefully and place them within two plastic bags, one within the other (double bag), seal the bags and take it to Crewe household waste recycling centre.

The fire service is urging residents not to sweep up or vacuum debris as this could create airborne dust containing ash and other materials from the fire which increases the likelihood of breathing it in.

