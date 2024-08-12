Play Brightcove video

Esha and Noorjahan enjoying the water at Blackpool Zoo

Two pregnant elephants at Blackpool Zoo are enjoying aqua natal treatment before they give birth.

Esha and Noorjahan are two endangered Asian elephants who are due to give birth later in the year. The pair are making good use of their tennis court-sized swimming pool at the zoo.

Swimming is now part of their daily routine with keepers saying it reduces the impact on joints and muscles and improves circulation.

Adam Kenyon from Blackpool Zoo said: “Swimming not only keeps them physically active but also supports their overall health and wellbeing during this critical time.“

"It’s a pleasure to see them enjoying themselves while they are exercising which will help support them physically, as they prepare for the arrival of their calves later this year.”

Mr Kenyon added he plans to introduce the herd to the “wonders of swimming” gradually.

“The pool will be drained at the end of summer to keep the new arrivals safe. Once they are out and about the pool will be gradually refilled so the herd can introduce them to the wonders of swimming.”