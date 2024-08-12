Ryan Lowe has left his job as Preston North End manager after just one game of the new season.

The North End boss was booed off the pitch by some of the home fans following the team's 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Friday 9 August.

Just three days later the club confirmed Lowe had left the club by "mutual consent."

In a statement on its website Preston said: "Preston North End can confirm that manager Ryan Lowe has left the club by mutual consent.

"Ryan joined the club in December 2021, leading us to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes in his two and a half seasons as the club’s first team manager.

"Following discussions that took place on Sunday 11th August, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made.

"Ryan leaves with the thanks of everyone at the club for his hard work, dedication and commitment, and we wish him and his family the very best for the future."

It brings to an end to Lowe's two-and-half year stay at North End. He was appointed in December 2021, as successor to Frankie McAvoy.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss guided Preston to a 13th placed finish in his first season, before 12th and 10th placed finishes in the Championship.

On Monday, Lowe posted a statement online to Preston fans and acknowledged he could not take the club any further.

The statement said: "Obviously, as you know, my time at Preston North End has come to an end,” former Bury and Plymouth boss Lowe said.

"I’ve had an unbelievable two-and-a-half years, met some incredible people and coached some fantastic players, but I feel now is the right time to move on.

"I think now is the right time for the club to go in a different direction. I’ve always stressed since I walked through the door that if I can’t take the club any further, I’d leave it to someone else and that’s what I’m doing.

"I’m leaving the club in a good place with a fantastic squad, and I just wish the football club and everyone associated with it all the best in the future."

Preston North End has confirmed for the upcoming two fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City this week, Mike Marsh, accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans, will be in charge of the team.

Arrangements beyond these two fixtures will be announced next week.

