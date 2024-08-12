Police have issued a 'do not approach' warning to the public in connection with a man involved in a stalking investigation.Officers have issued three CCTV images of the man they want to speak to following incidents in Burnley and Blackpool.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 8ins tall, in his late 40s to early 50s and with a slim and bald.Lancashire Police say he has a 'distinctive tattoo on his left bicep' and a scar or some stitches on his left arm.

The force are warning the public not to approach the man and instead to report any sightings to police by calling 999.In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him as part of an investigation into stalking in Burnley and Blackpool."He is described as white, 5ft 8, in his late 40s to early 50s, slim and bald. He has a distinctive tattoo on his left bicep (pictured) and a scar/some stitches on his left arm."

