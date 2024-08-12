A murder investigation is underway after the death of a man who "fell from a balcony" at a block of flats.

Police were called to Black Friar Court, Salford at 8:42pm on Sunday 11 August to reports of man falling from a balcony on the fourth floor.

The 57-year-old man later died in hospital.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has arrested a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody for questioning.

The force says detectives are at the scene, speaking with residents and conducting extensive CCTV trawls, and are asking members of the public who may have been in the area, or at the address to come forward.

Police received reports of a man falling from the fourth floor Credit: ITV Granada

Detective Inspector David Ogden GMP's Salford district said: "We know the community will be concerned about this tragic death, and we share their concern.

"We're appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken to us. Please don't assume that what you know is already known to us.

"The smallest piece of information may be crucial to our investigation and towards getting answers for this man's family."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 101 quoting log 3044 of 11/8/24.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.