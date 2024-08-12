The three brothers behind some of the world's biggest hits say they are really looking forward to taking to the stage in the North West.

Seventies pop legends The Jacksons will headline Liverpool Celebrates music festival, taking place on bank holiday weekend.

Organisers are working with The Mathew Street Festival team to bring the much-loved event back to the city, after a 10-year gap.

Liverpool Celebrates will take place on the city's iconic waterfront

The Jacksons, made up of brothers Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson, will perform on Saturday, 24 August, joined by a 10-piece live band.

They will perform legendary tracks such as Blame It On The Boogie, I Want You Back and Can You Feel It.

The "world's oldest boyband" told ITV Granada Reports they keep performing because the music "is in our blood".

Marlon, Jackie and Tito Jackson speak to Granada Reports ahead of their Liverpool performance Credit: ITV Granada

Tito Jackson said: "The music is so good, it's in your blood...it's just what you do.

"It's our fans who want us to come out on tour, because they want to sing the songs, they want to see us on stage and perform.

"They bring their dancing shoes ready to dance!"

The Jackson Five pictured in 1979, L-R: Marlon, Jackie, Michael, Randy and Tito Credit: PA

Speaking about the very first time they came to the UK in 1971, Marlon Jackson said: "It was crazy!

"The (the fans) were pulling Michael's scarf to one side, pulling our hair because they wanted a piece... it was kind of wild!"

The Jacksons will perform alongside Boyzlife, Holly Johnson, the Lightning Seeds and new emerging talents as part of a celebration of Liverpool's musical heritage.

The event will take place on 24 August at the Pier Head.

