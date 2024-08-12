A 15-year-old boy is in a serious condition after being stabbed in the chest in what police say was a "targeted attack."

The teenager was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries after he was involved in an altercation on Park Street, in Liscard, Wallasey, at 6:30pm on Saturday, 10 August.

The victim is in a serious but stable condition.

Merseyside Police said the offender is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, who is believed to have made off on foot towards Liscard Park.

Detectives Inspector Dave Sung said: "At this early stage we are looking to establish the exact circumstances of what appears to have been a targeted attack.

“The consequences could have been far more serious and we are keen to hear from anyone we haven’t already spoken to who may have information."

He added: “We are determined to take knives off our streets and reduce knife crime in Merseyside."People who carry knives and use them to threaten or hurt others do not belong in our communities.

“We will continue to use all our available powers to stop and search those we suspect are in possession of weapons which can cause fear and harm, arrested them and carry out warrants and searches where information suggest they are being stored.”

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.